Verimatrix Releases WhiteBox Technology Upgrade for Enterprise Security Integrators

Verimatrix WhiteBox Offers Unmatched Control and Protection Against Cyberattacks for Mobile Apps, IoT Devices and OEM Partner Integrations

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced general availability of its latest tool, Verimatrix WhiteBox 3.7. Verimatrix WhiteBox is one of the company’s premiere code protection solutions in its Application Shielding family of products.

Designed to simplify the fortification of code, Verimatrix WhiteBox enables certified customers and partners to build, control and deploy their software crypto-security when hardware-based security is not available or complicated to access.

Verimatrix WhiteBox and its WhiteBox Designer tool allow for the quick creation of secure crypto architectures and offer the following new features and improvements:

Major Whitebox Designer usability improvements to allow easy custom WhiteBox designs even for the most complex architectures

Execution speed optimization for WhiteBox crypto algorithms across devices and platforms

Size optimizations for WhiteBox code to support constrained devices without sacrificing security

Further increased robustness of WhiteBox public key algorithms

“From connected cars to the latest gadgets in our homes, it’s vital these IoT devices and other connected OEM solutions for consumers and businesses are protected powerfully, yet affordably,” said Martin Bergenwall, senior vice president of product management at Verimatrix. “This latest release of our WhiteBox tool reflects our commitment to continual innovation and our stance as a forward-thinking leader in software security. We’re humbled that some of the world’s most recognizable brands, such as banks and automotive manufacturers, rely on Verimatrix technology every day to keep their keys, algorithms and data safeguarded against cybercriminals.”

Powerful Crypto Key Control Sets WhiteBox Apart



Traditional WhiteBox vendors provide pre-compiled or pre-generated libraries, meaning that it is the vendor who owns the key that “unlocks” the WhiteBox. These keys are often shared with multiple customers, meaning someone else’s insecure application can put yours at risk. With Verimatrix WhiteBox, you are in complete control of your own keys. Verimatrix never sees them, and they can never be shared by other implementations. We do this by offering a WhiteBox Tool to allow our customers to create their own implementations – dissolving the cryptographic keys into their code and obscuring the algorithms in a robust way. This keeps the keys, algorithms and data safe – even when the attacker has complete access to the device on which the algorithms are executing.

