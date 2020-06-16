Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (“Volt” or the “Company”) (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT) a global provider of staffing services, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended May 3, 2020.

Second Quarter Highlighted Results

Revenue was $207.3 million, compared to $252.1 million in the prior-year quarter; Adjusted Revenue* decreased 14.1%.

Gross margin was 15.6%, a 120-basis point improvement versus the comparable quarter in fiscal 2019.

GAAP operating loss was $4.4 million, compared to $3.8 million in the prior-year quarter; Adjusted Operating Loss* increased by $1.5 million year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA* was a loss of $1.4 million, a $0.1 million improvement compared to the prior-year quarter.

*Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Operating Loss and Adjusted EBITDA are Non-GAAP measures described and defined below.

“The second quarter of fiscal 2020 has certainly been an unprecedented one for our organization. The magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world triggering a rapid shutdown of the global economy is unlike anything we have seen in Volt’s 70 year history,” said Linda Perneau, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our experienced management team was instrumental in taking swift actions in response to this health and economic crisis, resulting in substantive SG&A reductions and improvement in both gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA. We remain well poised as the economic recovery progresses, and our focus will be on helping our clients and field employees return to work safely.”

Second Quarter Results

North American Staffing revenue for the quarter was $173.4 million, as compared to $208.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted Revenue, which is a Non-GAAP measure, for this segment decreased approximately 14.9 percent year over year. The decrease is primarily attributable to client facility closures and reduced demand associated with COVID-19, partially offset by business wins, including from new opportunities created to meet COVID-19 specific demand with new and existing clients.

International Staffing revenue was $24.3 million, compared to $28.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted Revenue, for this segment decreased 13.2 percent year over year. The decrease is primarily due to reduced work orders in the U.K.

North American MSP revenue was $9.7 million, as compared to $9.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Expansion of services within existing clients and the incremental revenue associated with a shift of certain clients from the North American Staffing segment was mostly offset by factors related to COVID-19.

Gross margin for the quarter was 15.6 percent of revenue, compared to 14.4 percent of revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The change is attributable to a larger credit related to our workers’ compensation versus the prior year, and a decrease in payroll tax rates and other direct costs.

SG&A expense for the second quarter was $36.2 million, a $2.7 million reduction from the prior-year quarter. The decrease is primarily due to substantial cost reductions taken throughout the year and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was a loss of $1.4 million, as compared to a loss of $1.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Business Outlook

Due to the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the timing of reopening specific geographies, the Company is not providing Adjusted Revenue guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 5:00 PM ET, to review the financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended May 3, 2020. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-877-407-9039 within the U.S. or 1-201-689-8470 from abroad, and reference conference ID 13703899. The conference call, which may include forward-looking statements, is also being webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.volt.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Volt’s investor relations website for 90 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks. Such risks include, among others, general economic, competitive and other business conditions (including the potential impact of the strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19 on our operations as well as the operations of our customers), the degree and timing of customer utilization and renewal rate for contracts with the Company, and the degree of success of business improvement initiatives that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in the “Risk Factors” and other sections of the Company reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements and to consult our SEC filings for additional risks and uncertainties that may apply to our business and the ownership of our securities. Our forward-looking statements are presented as of the date made, and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required by law to do so.

Note Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has provided certain Non-GAAP financial information, including Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA, which include adjustments to our GAAP financial results. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and may be different from Non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.

The Company believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, including on a constant currency basis, eliminating the impact of businesses sold or exited, the extra operating week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and special items provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations because they permit evaluation of the results of the Company without the effect of currency fluctuations, special items or the impact of businesses sold or exited that management believes make it more difficult to understand and evaluate the Company’s results of operations. Special items include impairments, restructuring and severance as well as certain income or expenses which the Company does not consider indicative of the current and future period performance and are more fully disclosed in the tables.

Adjusted Revenue is defined as revenue excluding businesses exited, the effect of foreign currency translation and the extra operating week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company has also migrated certain clients from a traditional staffing model to a managed service model, resulting in the Company now managing a greater percentage of such clients’ business under its North American MSP. This shift provides increased opportunity for the Company with the relevant clients. However, due to the structure of MSP arrangements, revenue is recognized on a net basis, thereby reducing revenues on a comparative period basis. Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, the Company includes such delivery model shifts within the Adjusted Revenue measurement, as it provides a more comparable basis for evaluating performance results from period to period and reflects the method used by management to evaluate performance. A reconciliation is shown in the tables at the end of this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings or loss before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense as well as the special items described above.

Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure rather than a cash flow measure. The Company believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of the Company’s results of operations and operating cash flows as reported under GAAP. For example, Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditures or contractual commitments; does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs; does not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service the interest payments, on the Company’s debt; and does not reflect cash required to pay income taxes.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is defined as operating income (loss) excluding businesses exited and the extra operating week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company believes the presentation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is relevant and useful for investors because it provides a more comparable basis to evaluate performance results and analyze trends from period to period in a manner similar to the method used by management.

The Company’s computation of Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies because all companies do not calculate these measures in the same fashion.

About Volt Information Sciences, Inc.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Our staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services, and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Our managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. For more information, visit www.volt.com

Investor Relations Contacts:



Volt Information Sciences, Inc.



voltinvest@volt.com

Joe Noyons



Three Part Advisors



jnoyons@threepa.com

817-778-8424

Financial Tables Follow

Results of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 3, 2020 February 2, 2020 April 28, 2019 May 3, 2020 April 28, 2019 Net revenue $ 207,275 $ 217,766 $ 252,070 $ 425,041 $ 505,506 Cost of services 175,038 186,339 215,813 361,377 431,550 Gross margin 32,237 31,427 36,257 63,664 73,956 Selling, administrative and other operating costs 36,189 39,497 38,939 75,686 78,749 Restructuring and severance costs 411 1,246 724 1,657 783 Impairment charges – 11 347 11 347 Operating loss (4,363 ) (9,327 ) (3,753 ) (13,690 ) (5,923 ) Interest income (expense), net (621 ) (700 ) (699 ) (1,321 ) (1,445 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (266 ) (328 ) (314 ) (594 ) (101 ) Other income (expense), net (152 ) (258 ) (166 ) (410 ) (405 ) Loss before income taxes (5,402 ) (10,613 ) (4,932 ) (16,015 ) (7,874 ) Income tax provision 23 195 233 218 506 Net loss $ (5,425 ) $ (10,808 ) $ (5,165 ) $ (16,233 ) $ (8,380 ) Per share data: Basic: Net loss $ (0.25 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average number of shares 21,416 21,416 21,082 21,416 21,081 Diluted: Net loss $ (0.25 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average number of shares 21,416 21,416 21,082 21,416 21,081 Segment data: Net revenue: North American Staffing $ 173,386 $ 182,395 $ 208,871 $ 355,781 $ 420,719 International Staffing 24,303 26,223 28,809 50,526 55,075 North American MSP 9,745 9,369 9,579 19,114 17,796 Corporate and Other 187 203 5,431 390 13,277 Eliminations (346 ) (424 ) (620 ) (770 ) (1,361 ) Net revenue $ 207,275 $ 217,766 $ 252,070 $ 425,041 $ 505,506 Operating income (loss): North American Staffing $ 2,576 $ 99 $ 2,544 $ 2,675 $ 6,431 International Staffing 196 374 628 570 932 North American MSP 491 754 1,100 1,245 2,065 Corporate and Other (7,626 ) (10,554 ) (8,025 ) (18,180 ) (15,351 ) Operating loss $ (4,363 ) $ (9,327 ) $ (3,753 ) $ (13,690 ) $ (5,923 ) Work days 65 59 65 124 124

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Six Months ended May 3, 2020 April 28, 2019 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of the period $ 38,444 $ 36,544 Cash used in all other operating activities (7,161 ) (6,239 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 10,071 15,697 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,910 9,458 Purchases of property, equipment, and software (3,092 ) (4,058 ) Net cash provided by (used in) all other investing activities 615 (21 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,477 ) (4,079 ) Net draw-down of borrowings 5,000 5,000 Debt issuance costs (243 ) (177 ) Net cash used in all other financing activities (6 ) (40 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,751 4,783 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (521 ) (249 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,663 9,913 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of the period $ 43,107 $ 46,457 Cash paid during the period: Interest $ 1,382 $ 1,560 Income taxes $ 258 $ 216 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of the period: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,223 $ 39,689 Restricted cash included in Restricted cash and short term investments 16,884 6,768 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 43,107 $ 46,457

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share amounts) May 3, 2020 November 3, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,223 $ 28,672 Restricted cash and short-term investments 19,445 12,794 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $150 and $117, respectively 116,373 135,950 Other current assets 8,480 7,252 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 170,521 184,668 Property, equipment and software, net 24,792 25,890 Right of use assets – operating leases 43,495 – Other assets, excluding current portion 6,538 7,446 TOTAL ASSETS $ 245,346 $ 218,004 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accrued compensation $ 16,644 $ 21,507 Accounts payable 29,668 36,341 Accrued taxes other than income taxes 13,360 11,244 Accrued insurance and other 21,008 24,654 Operating lease liabilities 7,807 – Income taxes payable 1,651 1,570 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 90,138 95,316 Accrued insurance and other, excluding current portion 12,733 12,029 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 40,312 – Deferred gain on sale of real estate, excluding current portion – 20,270 Income taxes payable, excluding current portion 289 289 Deferred income taxes 12 17 Long-term debt 58,916 53,894 TOTAL LIABILITIES 202,400 181,815 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $1.00; Authorized – 500,000 shares; Issued – none – – Common stock, par value $0.10; Authorized – 120,000,000 shares; Issued – 23,738,003 shares; Outstanding – 21,408,659 and 21,367,821 shares, respectively 2,374 2,374 Paid-in capital 78,593 77,688 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (5,673 ) (10,917 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,039 ) (6,801 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 2,329,344 and 2,370,182 shares, respectively (25,309 ) (26,155 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 42,946 36,189 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 245,346 $ 218,004

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) Three Months Ended May 3, 2020 April 28, 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss $ (5,425 ) $ (5,165 ) Selling, administrative and other operating costs – (486 ) (b) Restructuring and severance costs 411 (a) 724 (c) Impairment Costs – 347 (d) Non-GAAP net loss $ (5,014 ) $ (4,580 ) Three Months Ended May 3, 2020 April 28, 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net loss $ (5,425 ) $ (5,165 ) Selling, administrative and other operating costs – (486 ) (b) Restructuring and severance costs 411 (a) 724 (c) Impairment Costs – 347 (d) Depreciation and amortization 2,027 1,755 Share-based compensation expense 508 (95 ) Total other (income) expense, net 1,039 1,179 Provision for income taxes 23 233 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,417 ) $ (1,508 )

