Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Launches Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

NetherRealm Studios’ Franchise-First Story Expansion Continues the Epic Saga, Adding New Characters – Fujin, Sheeva and RoboCop – to Join the Fight

Friendships, Stage Fatalities and New Arenas Available Today as Part of Free Content Update for All Mortal Kombat 11 Players

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today announced that Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, a new expansion for the hit videogame Mortal Kombat 11, the best-selling title in franchise history, is now available digitally for PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, PlayStation®4 Pro computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch™ system, PC and Stadia.

Developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath provides an all-new, cinematic story campaign that expands the Mortal Kombat 11 storyline with a time-bending narrative centered around trust and deceit. Through the immersive Story mode, players take on the role of various fighters to continue the epic saga as Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, must now enlist the help of unlikely allies and familiar foes to forge a new history as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath also adds to the growing roster of playable fighters with the triumphant return of Fujin, the God of Wind who serves as Earthrealm’s protector alongside his brother Raiden, and Sheeva, the four-armed, half-human, half-dragon queen of the ancient Shokan race. RoboCop, the highly advanced cybernetic police officer, makes his first appearance in the franchise and features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the popular character in both the “RoboCop” (1987) and “RoboCop 2” (1990) films. The expansion also includes three new character skin packs (incl. three skins each) to be released over time and the “Thanks a Million” Johnny Cage character skin, which is available today.

Additionally, all Mortal Kombat 11 owners have access to a free content update beginning today, including the new Dead Pool, Soul Chamber, RetroKade and Kronika’s Keep Stages, as well as Stage Fatalities, the fan-favorite finishing moves that use the environment to destroy opponents, and the popular ‘90’s Friendships feature, allowing players to take down their adversaries with a hint of kindness.

Those who already own Mortal Kombat 11 can purchase the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath expansion now digitally for $39.99 (SRP) or the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle digitally for $49.99 (SRP).

New players can join the fight with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, featuring all characters, story content and game modes in one ultimate package. Available now digitally for $59.99 (SRP), this compilation includes Mortal Kombat 11 along with all content from Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack, containing six downloadable content (DLC) characters – Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800 and Spawn – plus 25 additional character skins. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection physical version will release beginning June 16 in the Americas only. Please check with your local retailer for availability.

All players who previously preordered the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath expansion, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle or Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack today, featuring three new character skin variants – “Unbound Rage” Scorpion inspired by Mortal Kombat (2011), “Son of Arctika” Sub-Zero inspired by Mortal Kombat: Deception and “Kori Power” Frost, a Klassic version of the Lin Kuei warrior.

Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest installment in the renowned franchise, providing a deeper and more personalized experience than ever before. The best-selling title is packed to the brim with multiple features and modes for all players, including the signature Story mode, Custom Character Variation System, Towers of Time, Kombat League, The Krypt and the robust roster of returning and franchise-first fighters, all equipped with powerful Krushing Blows and unique Fatalities that display devastatingly brutal cinematic visuals.

To learn more about Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, visit www.mortalkombat.com or join the community conversation on Twitter (@MortalKombat), YouTube (Mortal Kombat), Instagram (@MortalKombat), Facebook (MortalKombat), Twitch (NetherRealm), Mixer (NetherRealm), Discord (MortalKombat) and Reddit (MortalKombat).

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information can be found at www.wbgames.com.

About NetherRealm Studios

NetherRealm Studios is a leader in the development of interactive entertainment and the creator of the billion-dollar Mortal Kombat franchise. Mortal Kombat has spawned two theatrical films, multiple television series and has sold over 42 million games to date. Located in Chicago, Illinois, the award-winning NetherRealm team has been working and creating games together since 1992. Additional information can be found at www.netherrealm.com.



