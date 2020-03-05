WiSA Announces 4 New Members

Growing Roster of Consumer Electronics Leaders—Sonavox, Lithe Audio, Zinwell, and Heavenly Soundworks—Adopt the WiSA Industry Standard

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WiSA #audio—WiSA® LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, comprised of over 60 leading consumer electronics brands, and founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced 4 new members, including Sonavox, Lithe Audio (RetroTouch), Zinwell Corporation, and Heavenly Soundworks.

“Our four new members are among the latest CE leaders and manufacturers who are committed to helping us usher-in the future of wireless audio for home entertainment,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “We’re excited to see an increasing number of innovators from around the world adopting the WiSA standard to bring wireless, high definition audio solutions to consumers across the globe. As our membership expands, 2020 has already seen a significant number of new WiSA Certified™ and WiSA Ready™* products come to market with many more expected.”

About Sonavox

Founded in 1977, Sonavox has a rich history spanning multiple markets, including medical, military, automotive, consumer, and professional audio with expertise in research, development, design, and manufacturing, as well as powerful strategic alignments. As a result, Sonavox is uniquely positioned to understand today’s increasingly complex marketplace while successfully anticipating the future.

The company’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service has led to Sonavox’s steady growth. Today it is a global presence in the audio industry with R&D, design, manufacturing, and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and North America.

About Lithe Audio

Lithe Audio (www.litheaudio.com) is a UK Company that designs, manufactures and sells a range of high quality, innovative and discreet audio and visual products such as active ceiling speakers, wall speakers, wireless garden speakers and motorized TV wall mounts – all for both commercial and residential applications. All Lithe Audio products are designed in-house to ensure that they are state-of-the-art and deliver superb sound quality.

Zinwell Corporation

Founded in 1981, Zinwell has grown to be a provider of Digital Cable / Satellite / Terrestrial receiving equipment, Broadcast and Broadband Communication equipment, IPTV receiving equipment, and Wireless equipment, etc. in Taiwan. Being a leading enterprise with those capabilities, Zinwell has discreetly laid the groundwork for long-term development. In addition to human resources, it never ceases to foster technical know-how, products, and teamwork with potential and creativity to always keep it moving with technological trends. Zinwell makes your life well.

About Heavenly Soundworks

Heavenly Soundworks designs and manufactures high-end, powered loudspeaker systems aimed at providing the ultimate audio experience in the easiest way possible. While most Hi-Fi systems can be very complicated and require large investments of time and money, along with trial and error, Heavenly Soundworks products offer the highest level of audio performance using the latest technology available to create the ultimate listening experience without all of the complications. For more information about Heavenly Soundworks, please visit: www.heavenlysoundworks.com

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

