Xealth Receives 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award for its Digital Health Platform

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#award—Xealth, a leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced that the company has received the “Best Connected Health Platform” award as part of the 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in medical and health related technology solutions across the globe.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the medical and health technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world. The 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from throughout the world. Winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

“Since inception, Xealth has helped health systems optimize their investments in digital health assets so they can reach clinical and operational goals,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “Recent events, including the pandemic, have elevated the importance of quickly and strategically deploying digital health programs, particularly around telehealth, patient education and remote patient monitoring. We are honored to have these efforts recognized through the MedTech Breakthrough Award program.”

With doctors having access to tools beyond medications – adding trackers, meal delivery services, digital therapeutics, patient education, remote monitoring devices and more to treatment plans – healthcare organizations need a strategy around their use. How do health systems easily integrate digital health tools within existing workflows, make sure only needed patient data is sent, identify which options are covered by payers and show data around what is helping patients?

The Xealth digital health platform enables health systems to easily integrate, deploy and scale digital health programs, for measurable results. It is the first company to integrate digital solutions within the doctor’s current workflow, so time is not spent toggling between systems, and information flows back from the patient into the same place, making this a complete, two-way interaction between doctor and patient. Xealth currently connects more than 30 digital health partners, including Amazon, Welldoc, Healthwise, ResMed, and SilverCloud.

To date, more than 500,000 programs, services, and videos, plus over 61,000 remote monitoring and devices have been prescribed through Xealth, and that figure is constantly increasing.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients direct from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

