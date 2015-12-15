Zyxel Launches High-Performance Web-Managed Multi-Gigabit Switch for Homes and Offices

XGS1250-12 Provides Three 10G Multi-Gigabit Ports and One 10G SFP+ Port to Meet the Demands of Advanced, High-Bandwidth Applications and Devices

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WiFi—Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, today announced the launch of XGS1250-12 12-Port Web-Managed Multi-Gigabit Switch with 3-Port 10G and 1-Port 10G SFP+. Designed to optimize high-bandwidth applications in the home and office, such as HD multimedia content creation and storage, and high-speed WiFi 6 data and IoT traffic, the versatile XGS1250-12 switch features three multi-Gigabit ports to eliminate network bottlenecks for devices such as 10G NAS or servers, WiFi 6 access points and new 2.5G motherboards.

XGS1250-12 can be easily managed through an intuitive browser-based graphical user interface (GUI). The switch features eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, one 10G SFP+ port, and three Multi-Gigabit ports that support five speeds: 10 Gbps, 5 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 1 Gbps and 1 Gbps. The highest common link speed is automatically and independently negotiated with each connected device. The operating speed of each port is indicated by an easy-to-read five-color LED. Networks can be easy upgraded to Multi-Gigabit while retaining existing Cat 5e cable infrastructures, thereby minimizing cost and saving time.

Benefits of XGS1250-12 12-Port Web-Managed Multi-Gigabit Switch

Increase Network Bandwidth Capacity Up to 10x – XGS1250-12 features three Multi-Gigabit ports and one 10G SFP+ port, each supporting speeds up to 10 Gbps. The multiple 10G-capable ports provide unparalleled versatility to maximize the performance of 10G-capable devices in home or office environments.

– XGS1250-12 features three Multi-Gigabit ports and one 10G SFP+ port, each supporting speeds up to 10 Gbps. The multiple 10G-capable ports provide unparalleled versatility to maximize the performance of 10G-capable devices in home or office environments. Versatility to Support Advanced Network Devices – Eight Gigabit RJ-45 ports, three Multi-Gigabit ports, and one 10G fiber port provide flexibility to support a variety of network devices. High-performance devices such as iMac Pro, 10G NAS devices, network servers, WiFi 6 access points, and 2.5G motherboards can all connect at maximum speeds to optimize performance.

– Eight Gigabit RJ-45 ports, three Multi-Gigabit ports, and one 10G fiber port provide flexibility to support a variety of network devices. High-performance devices such as iMac Pro, 10G NAS devices, network servers, WiFi 6 access points, and 2.5G motherboards can all connect at maximum speeds to optimize performance. Energy-Efficient, Quiet Operation – Well-suited for use on a desktop or mounted on the wall, XGS1250-12 incorporates a whisper-silent smart fan that is designed to automatically adjust speeds based upon the device temperature.

– Well-suited for use on a desktop or mounted on the wall, XGS1250-12 incorporates a whisper-silent smart fan that is designed to automatically adjust speeds based upon the device temperature. Intuitive, Web-Based Management – Designed to simplify networks in home and small office environments, the affordable XGS1250-12 supports essential features including VLAN, QoS, IGMP snooping v1/v2 and v3, link aggregation, and port mirroring. These smart features are easily configurable via a user-friendly, web-based interface.

XGS1250-12 12-Port Web-Managed Multi-Gigabit Switch with 3-Port 10G and 1-Port 10G SFP+ carries a five-year warranty and is available now through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-commerce partners at a street price of $219.99.

For more information about Zyxel and its connectivity solutions, visit www.zyxel.com/us

About Zyxel:

Since their first day in business over 30 years ago, Zyxel has kept business and home users online with a focus on innovation and customer-centric service. In 1989, this was accomplished with analog modems. Today, the company combines the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and the cloud to deliver rapid, reliable, and secure networking solutions for business and home users.

Zyxel is a global force in the communications market with an unrivaled international presence that includes:



– 150 markets served



– 1,000,000 businesses working smarter with Zyxel solutions



– 100 million devices creating global connections

We’re building the networks of tomorrow, unlocking potential, and meeting the needs of the modern workplace—powering people at work, play, and life.

