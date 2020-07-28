Zyxel Launches New WiFi 6 Gateway and Extender with MPro Mesh Whole-Home WiFi System

New EasyMesh-Powered WiFi 6 System Helps Serivce Providers Offer Gigabit WiFi for Fiber Broadband Deployments

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4k—Zyxel Communications, an industry-leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, today announced the launch of the MPro Mesh system for whole-home WiFi and the addition of two new WiFi 6 products for service providers: EX3510 AX5700 WiFi 6 Gigabit Ethernet Gateway and WX3310 Dual-Band Wireless AX Gigabit Access Point/Extender. The new Zyxel CPE products deliver lightening-fast throughput speeds enabling operators to provide ultra-high definition 4K/8K services and support hybrid high-throughput applications to support a true IoT lifestyle.

All Zyxel WiFi 6 products are part of the MPro Mesh Managed WiFi Solution and are fully-compliant with the EasyMesh™ standard to provide fast, reliable whole-home coverage. Providing a self-adapting, easy-to-manage whole-home WiFi coverage, MPro Mesh supports load balancing through band steering and seamless client roaming to build a secure, affordable wall-to-wall WiFi experience.

Zyxel’s WiFi 6 MPro Mesh system of residential gateways and extenders is accompanied by the MPro Mesh mobile app, an intuitive, subscriber facing self-help tool that is available at no extra cost to Zyxel customers. The mobile app providers subscribers visibility into their WiFi networks through a dashboard of features that enable them to check the health of the network, read and set passwords, pause internet access on devices and more. The app can significantly reduce support calls, resulting in cost-savings and improved customer satisfaction.

Zyxel’s easy-to-manage EX3510 and WX3310 support the TR-069 standard, enabling service providers and MSOs to manage the devices remotely without any user intervention, resulting in reduced deployment complexity, and lower operating costs and maintenance expenses.

The EX3510 AX5700 WiFi 6 Gigabit Ethernet Gateway features dual-band 802.11ax technology to provide lightening-fast throughput up to 5700 Mbps with speeds up to 900 Mbps over 2.4Ghz 11ax (3×3) for superior performance and coverage, and 4800 Mbps over 5GHz 11ax (4×4) to ensure smooth, optimized high-definition IPTV service throughout the home. Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) technology improves average throughputs to shorten latency and increase network efficiency, and MU-MIMO enables users to enjoy interactive applications such as VR or AR with minimal latency. The gateway supports TR-069, TR-098 and TR-181 standards to enable auto-provisioning and remote management, and supports the optimized TR-143 protocol to facilitate FCC-mandated CAF II performance testing.

The WX3310 Dual-Band Wireless AX Gigabit Access Point/Extender provides carrier-grade performance to support smooth Ultra HD and IPTV streaming and seamless roaming for whole-home coverage. The access point/extender, which incorporates video-grade QoS to optimize video streaming, delivers 5400 Mbps dual-band concurrent wireless access with speeds up to 600 Mbps over 2.4 GHz 802.11ax (2×2) and up to 4800 Mbps over 5 GHz 802.11ax (4×4). Uplink MU-MIMO, OFDMA, a high-power amplifier, and beamforming technologies enable WX3310 to deliver premium speeds for multi-streaming data access and an optimal WiFi experience without dead zones. Compliant with the TR-069 (TR-181 issue-2) standard, WX3310 supports remote management, significantly simplifying deployment complexity and lowering operating and maintenance costs.

“The COVID-19 crisis is continuing to drive and expand work-from-home requirements among a growing number of organizations across the country,” explained Brian Feng, Senior Vice President, Key Account Business Unit, at Zyxel Communications. “The addition of bandwidth-intensive, latency-sensitive business-class applications to the home network combined with the increased adoption of advanced consumer applications and IoT devices can strain the network and negatively impact both consumer and business usage of the network. Our new family of WiFi 6 products provides service providers and MSOs with a high-performance, reliable, remotely managed platform that delivers the performance subscribers need and the ease-of-deployment and management that increases customer satisfaction and reduces operational expenditures.”

For more information about Zyxel and its connectivity solutions, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Zyxel:

Zyxel, a pioneer in IP technology for over two decades and trusted brand for over 30 years, provides a complete portfolio of multi-service LTE, fiber and DSL broadband gateways, home connectivity solutions, smart home devices and enterprise-class Ethernet switches, security and Wi-Fi equipment for small to mid-size businesses. Zyxel offers integrated, interoperable network solutions based on open standards. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Zyxel offers its partners service-rich solutions backed by a domestic team of logistic, sales, and technical support professionals.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA, MCM



Media Relations Representative for Zyxel



Integrity Public Relations, Inc.



949-768-4423 ext. 101



ken@integritypr.net